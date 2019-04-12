Chattanooga’s first CBD-specific retail business expands into Georgia, opening a location in Fort Oglethorpe.
Grass Roots Health, Chattanooga’s first and leading CBD retailer, is proud to announce the grand opening Friday, April 12, of its second retail location, this one in Fort Oglethorpe.
“When I opened Grass Roots in 2017, I did so with the personal mission of offering people a safe and healthy alternative to opioids,” said Elisha Millan, founder of Grass Roots Health. “We’ve been fortunate to build a dedicated customer base out of our initial retail location in Chattanooga’s Innovation District, and we’re excited to bring our products and expertise to the people of North Georgia.”
Grass Roots’ newest storefront is located at 1857 Battlefield Parkway, next to Planet Fitness and A Perfect Fit Boutique.
“We hunted high and low for the best place to kick off our retail expansion, and we’ve long felt Fort Oglethorpe is the perfect place,” said Millan. “A large portion of our downtown Chattanooga foot traffic comes from North Georgia residents. So, it made sense to bring our presence closer to them. It’s no coincidence that we are situated between a gym and a breast cancer boutique in an area with many physician offices. Hemp products belong in this arena.”