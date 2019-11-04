Walker County Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield announced the hiring of David Gottlieb as the county’s legal and policy director.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve my community in this capacity,” Gottlieb said.
“I’ve seen the positive direction our county is moving," Gottlieb said. "I’m excited to join the team and continue the great work being done for the people of Walker County.”
Gottlieb, a LaFayette attorney, is leaving his private practice to serve in Walker County government.
Along with handling the day-to-day legal affairs of the county, Gottlieb will be tasked with representing Walker County in magistrate court on code enforcement and animal cases, as well as advancing the county’s Clean and Lien initiative, aimed at removing dilapidated buildings that pose a hazard to the public.
“Gottlieb’s background and experience make him an ideal fit for Walker County,” Whitfield said. “I’m excited the work being done by this administration has attracted someone of Gottlieb’s caliber and talents. His extensive legal knowledge and previous work with other local governments will be an asset to our citizens.”
During Gottlieb’s 36-year career as an attorney, he’s handled everything from highway expansion projects for the Georgia Department of Transportation to nuisance property cases for the City of LaFayette.
He received his law degree from the University of Georgia, was a partner in the highly respected law firm of Womack, Gottlieb & Rodham, P.C., and is a past chairman of the Walker County Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
He succeeds Matthew Williamson, who was recently appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve as solicitor general of state court of Walker County.