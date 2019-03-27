Beltone South’s Fort Oglethorpe patient care coordinator, Amanda Waldon, was awarded the Patent Care Coordinator of the Year award.
This award is given to the coordinator who has achieved excellence in patient care and for going above and beyond to help those in need.
“We are thrilled for Amanda Waldon and the well-deserved recognition she deserves.”, said Perry Ebel, president of Beltone South. “Being able to help those who are hearing impaired is a great honor.”
Beltone of Fort Oglethorpe is located at 89 Crye Leike Drive across from Marshalls. Beltone South is celebrating its 79th anniversary serving the hearing impaired community.