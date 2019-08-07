The ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 6, at Erlanger’s latest Express Care, Primary Care and Physical Therapy in Ringgold featured a large attendance and support from area residents and Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce representatives.
In a continuing effort to provide more access and expand healthcare services to North Georgia residents, Erlanger officials announced the opening of a new Erlanger Express Care on Aug.7 in Ringgold. The new facility adjoins Erlanger Primary Care and Erlanger Physical Therapy facilities, located at 6982 Nashville St.
The Ringgold Express Care is the latest of five Erlanger urgent care facilities in the region developed in partnership with Noon Development of Chattanooga.
“We are responding to the needs of the many communities we serve by improving access to Erlanger’s healthcare services,” said Kevin Spiegel, president & CEO of Erlanger Health System. “This link to a continuum of care is what differentiates these Erlanger Express Cares from other urgent care centers. Our strategic imperative is to create continuity of care and provide much-needed medical homes for area residents.”
“From urgent, primary, specialty, and emergency care to telemedicine through our Erlanger OnDemand service, we want to ensure that Erlanger provides area residents with the best and most accessible healthcare in the region,” Spiegel said.