In a continuing effort to provide more access and expand healthcare services to North Georgia residents, Erlanger officials have announced the opening of a new Erlanger Express Care on Aug. 7 in Ringgold.
The new facility will adjoin Erlanger Primary Care and Erlanger Physical Therapy facilities, located at 6982 Nashville St.
The Ringgold Express Care is the latest of five Erlanger urgent care facilities in the region developed in partnership with Noon Development of Chattanooga. Erlanger recently opened Express Care centers in Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., downtown Chattanooga, and on Gunbarrel Road in Chattanooga. Another Express Care will open in Hayesville, N.C., on Aug. 5.
Earlier this month, officials announced plans to open a new Erlanger Express Care, also in combination with a primary care practice, other specialty offices and physical therapy rehabilitation facility off Paul Huff Parkway in Cleveland, Tenn., in addition to another primary care office near downtown Cleveland.
“We are responding to the needs of the many communities we serve by improving access to Erlanger’s healthcare services,” said Kevin Spiegel, president and CEO of Erlanger Health System. “This link to a continuum of care is what differentiates these Erlanger Express Cares from other urgent care centers. Our strategic imperative is to create continuity of care and provide much-needed medical homes for area residents.”
Erlanger Express Care facilities are open seven days a week, offering extended evening and weekend hours for both adults and children. A team of healthcare professionals at each location will provide care for all non-threatening illnesses, injuries, and other health needs — from cuts and colds to fractures, breaks and sprains. Erlanger Express Care will offer X-rays and prescription services. No appointments are needed at any of these urgent care sites.
“From urgent, primary, specialty, and emergency care to telemedicine through our Erlanger OnDemand service, we want to ensure that Erlanger provides area residents with the best and most accessible healthcare in the region,” Spiegel noted.