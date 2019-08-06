CHI Memorial Medical Group welcomes Dr. Eric Betts to CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates-Chickamauga and CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates-LaFayette.
Betts received his medical degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus and completed his residency in family medicine at Fort Wayne Medical Education Program in Fort Wayne, Ind. He is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. Betts has experience as a family medicine physician in both inpatient and outpatient settings.
Betts welcomes new patients ages 5 and up and provides acute care for people of all ages. He joins Paul Ballinger, PhD, PA-C, and Cindy Simmons, PA-C, in Chickamauga. In LaFayette, he joins Dr. Brian Daily; Dr. Suzanne Storey; Max Baldwin Jr., PA-C; Cynthia Day, NP; Emily Elswick, PA-C; Aubrey Knight, FNP-BC; and Diana Morrison, NP.
CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates-Chickamauga is at 101 Kington Lane. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, or for more information, call 706-375-9400.
CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates-LaFayette is at 611 E. Villanow St. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, or for more information, call 706-638-1606.