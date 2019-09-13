The Crushed Tomato Pizzeria is expanding from its Summerville location to soon be “Crushing It” in downtown LaFayette at the old One-Eleven building.
The Crushed Tomato owners Steve Pledger and Maleah Williams are excited to expand their restaurant from Summerville into the city of LaFayette.
Currently, The Crushed Tomato team is hard at work remodeling their newly purchased building to get ready to open in October.
Background
The Crushed Tomato was established in 2011 and located at 205 Montgomery St. in Summerville. After eight years, The Crushed Tomato decided to expand into LaFayette after purchasing the One-Eleven building from the previous owner in September.
LaFayette Georgia Downtown Development Authority president Jim Powell said, “It’s really going to be a great addition to our town.”
Style and specialties
The Crushed Tomato Pizzeria is an Appalachian-Italian-style restaurant with a woodfire brick oven,” co-owner Maleah Williams said. “We are a family-friendly establishment.”
“We sell New York-style brick oven pizza,” Williams said. “The woodfire brick oven adds a whole new flavor.”
Patrons will delight with experiencing a new flavor in town providing specialty pizzas, pastas, submarine sandwiches and calzones, just to name a few.
“Our main sellers are our pizzas and calzones,” Williams said. “They are really delicious.”
The menu also includes salads, appetizers, a hand-dipped ice cream bar, and floats. The goal is to expand the dessert menu at the new LaFayette location.,
Some of the specialty pizzas that will be available include traditional style, barbecue, buffalo, cheeseburger, baked potato and taco pizzas. You can even create your own pizzas with the toppings you desire. These specialty ingredients also include the calzones. Gluten-free specials are on hand as well.
The pizzas range from a small (10-inch), medium (14-inch) and a large (18-inch). The 18-inch is larger than most pizza chains that carry a large of only 16-inches. Calzones are 10 inches and made to the customers preference.
“We want to give you what you want,” Williams said.
Atmosphere
With a unique flare including open brick walls and a warm atmosphere, the One-Eleven building was a great match to pattern after the style of The Crushed Tomato in Summerville, Williams said. The woodfire brick oven is always an attraction to patrons as they enjoy viewing their pizza being created.
The Crushed Tomato menu is available on the free Slice application. Once you download the Slice app, you will be able to purchase your order for pickup from The Crushed Tomato in LaFayette.
According to owner Steve Pledger, The Crushed Tomato is looking to open in LaFayette between Oct. 1 and Oct. 15.
Hours of operation
Hours of operation will be Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pickup orders area available as well as a full dining room.
Be sure to look for The Crushed Tomato on Facebook. The Crushed Tomato is now located at 111 East LaFayette Square in LaFayette.
“We are excited about coming to LaFayette,” Pledger said. “We think this is a good move for us and we also want to be a help to the community as well.”