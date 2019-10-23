In response to a growing need for more customized home-based care for seniors, Comprehensive Care has launched ExpressCare, a private duty service that allows individuals to set their desired hours of assistance – from as little as one hour of care.
“The current standard in the industry is a minimum 4-hour shift to access non-medical services in your home,” said Julie Hogan, vice president of operations for Comprehensive Care.
“ExpressCare is an alternative to traditional care," Hogan said. "With this service we can cater to any lifestyle and budget for seniors and their families.”
ExpressCare is available without requiring a long-term contract and covers a wide-range of services, including grocery shopping, laundry, medication reminders, safety check-ins, bathing/hygiene and transportation to the doctor.
“We offer a variety of services and hours because no two individuals are the same," she said. "What an active senior needs is not the same as someone who may have mobility issues.”
According to U.S. Census Bureau populations estimates, there are 52 million Americans age 65 and older (16 percent of the total population) with that number expected to increase to 95 million (23 percent of the total population) by 2060.
Additionally, the Home Care Association of America indicates that 40 percent of adults over age 65 need daily assistance, and at least 70 percent of those 65 years and older will need assistance at some point.
ExpressCare is part of the Comprehensive Care portfolio that includes other unique services such as ShareCare, a program designed to address affordability by sharing services of a caregiver, and PlacementCare, a free service providing tours and introductions to senior assisted living facilities.
The program is administered through Hospice of Chattanooga, which serves patients and families in Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina.