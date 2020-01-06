Joining forces to improve the Northwest Georgia region, leaders at Community National Bank, on Dec. 23, presented Top of Georgia a donation of $10,000 at the bank’s Chickamauga Avenue branch.
The donation is part of the bank’s years-long commitment to partner with regional economic development initiative Top of Georgia, which serves Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker counties and which works closely with the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority by raising funds and marketing the area for business development.
Community National Bank’s donation will be used to promote economic development within Top of Georgia’s geographic footprint.
Jeff Olingy, president of Community National Bank and board member at Top of Georgia, said bank leaders believe in the public-private partnership and are committed to growing deep roots in the neighborhoods Community National Bank serves.
Emerson Russell, chairman at Top of Georgia, said he is grateful to Community National Bank for its commitment to contribute to the economic development initiative.
“Top of Georgia works to enhance the marketing of the Northwest Georgia area, helping to bring new businesses into the region,” he said. “Many private companies invest in the area, and we could not be more appreciative of Community National Bank’s efforts.”
For more information about Community National Bank, visit www.cnb-usa.com.
For more information about Top of Georgia, visit www.topofgeorgia.us.