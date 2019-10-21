The Chickamauga Planning Commission has approved zoning for a Wendy’s restaurant.
The Planning Commission gave it the green light on Thursday, Oct. 17, at its regularly scheduled meeting.
The zoning matter now must be approved by the City Council. The council will meet on Nov. 4.
In March, the Planning Commission decided the potential complex would need a zoning variance, because it falls outside of the specified zoning use for that area.
If approved by the council, Wendy’s will be located at 12706 U.S. Highway 27, across from McDonalds, and will be part of a 12,00-square-foot retail complex with three available spaces for possible future businesses.
If approved for recommendation, there will be 30 full-time and part-time positions available, said Wendy’s Zach DeBord, president of Wen Choo Choo Inc.