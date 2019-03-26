CHI Memorial Women’s Health Associates is expanding, opening a second office in North Georgia to provide the community with access to specialists close to home.
CHI Memorial Women's Health Associates specializes in the gynecological needs of women. Michael Pippin, M.D., and Marie Bell-Hamilton, AGNP-BC, WHNP-BC, CMNP, CDE, will treat women at the new office, located at CHI Memorial Parkway in Ringgold. The office is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. – noon.
Emily Evitt, M.D., Ann Mashchak, M.D., and Desiree Batson, PhD, APN-BC also welcome new patients at CHI Memorial Women’s Health Associates, which has four locations.
The newest office is located at CHI Memorial Parkway, 4700 Battlefield Parkway, Suite 310, Ringgold. The LaFayette office is located at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates-LaFayette, 611 E. Villanow Street, LaFayette. The Ooltewah office is located inside the CHI Memorial Women’s Center at Memorial Ooltewah Imaging Center at 6401 Mountain View Road, Suite 101, Ooltewah, Tenn.; and the Chattanooga office is inside the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center at CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga located at 605 Glenwood Drive, Suite 100, Chattanooga.