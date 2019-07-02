The city of Chattanooga has filed a federal lawsuit alleging Walker County Water and Sewerage Authority has breached its 2016 wastewater contract.
The authority hasn’t fully paid Chattanooga for wastewater treatment and disposal, according to the suit.
The suit “is a contractual dispute between the city of Chattanooga and the Walker County Water and Sewerage Authority, not Walker County government,” pointed out Joe Legge, the county’s public relations director.
“The Water and Sewerage Authority's legal counsel is reviewing the city's complaint,” Legge said.
“The authority is an independent entity with its own employees and general manager,” he said. “Many people think it is a county department, but it is not.”
Board meetings for the authority are held at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday each month at the Walker County Water and Sewerage Authority, 4665 Happy Valley Road, Flintstone. Meetings are open the public to attend and voice their concerns about their drinking water.
The authority’s board of directors includes Annette North, Scott Abston, William Cooke, vice chairman Micheal Haney and chairman Shannon Whitfield, who is also county commissioner.