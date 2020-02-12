B. Shane Catlett, a Modern Woodmen of America managing partner, has earned membership in Modern Woodmen’s Managing Partner Round Table. Modern Woodmen’s office is at 1414 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe.
The distinction recognizes outstanding leadership and is based on high achievements in the sales of financial products to meet families’ protection, savings and retirement needs. Membership in Modern Woodmen’s Managing Partner Round Table is limited to the top managers nationwide.
Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America is a fraternal financial services organization offering financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.
For more information, contact Catlett at 706-841-0162.