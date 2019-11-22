Local officials and the Walker County Chamber of Commerce gathered Nov.21 to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union in Chickamauga.
The bank will be in the curve of U.S. 27 across from the Food Lion and in front of Covenant Life Church.
“We are really excited to be opening in this part of Walker County" bank President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Fortner said.
"For years, people have been wanting us to move to this area" he said. "We have many, many members here in Chickamauga and LaFayette, and we look forward to continuing to grow and for this branch to flourish."
This will be Tennessee Valley’s first branch in Walker County. The bank has four branches in North Georgia already, with this latest branch giving the bank a total of 19.
“We thank you for choosing this corner of the earth to do business,” said Robert Wardlaw, executive director of Walker County Development Authority.
The Chickamauga branch will have interactive automated teller machines available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the drive-thru.