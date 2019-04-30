Dr. Tim Ashburn has joined CHI Memorial Buz Standefer Lung Center and will treat patients at the practice’s new Ringgold location at CHI Memorial Parkway.
Ashburn received his medical degree from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Memphis. He completed his internship and residency at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, and a pulmonary critical care medicine fellowship in Memphis. Ashburn has worked as a pulmonary and critical care physician in hospital and outpatient office settings.
He has also been a faculty member at University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, and a member of the University’s Department of Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine in Memphis. Ashburn served as intensive care unit (ICU) director for Bowld Hospital and director of the MED Hospital medical intensive care unit (MICU). He is board-certified in internal medicine, critical care, and pulmonary medicine.
Ashburn joins Carlos Baleeiro, M.D.; Krish Bhadra, M.D.; Geraldo Holguin, M.D.; Asad Javed, M.D.; Catherine Martinez, M.D.; Chad Paxson, M.D.; Hisham Qutob, M.D.; Pamela Sud, M.D.; Bjorn Spoon, PA-C; and Kristen Wright-Miranda, AG-ACNP-BC, at CHI Memorial Buz Standefer Lung Center.
CHI’s pulmonologists treat bronchitis, asthma, pneumonia, COPD, chest infections, cystic fibrosis, lung cancer, and other breathing-related diseases. The Buz Standefer Lung Center at CHI Memorial provides a comprehensive, multidisciplinary team approach to the diagnosis, treatment planning, surgical intervention and recovery of lung disease.
The practice has three locations. In Chattanooga, the clinic is located in the CHI Memorial Missionary Ridge Tower located at 725 Glenwood Drive, Suite E-500, Chattanooga, TN 37404. In Hixson, the clinic is located in the Professional Office Building at CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson at 2051 Hamill Road, Hixson, TN 37343. In Ringgold, the clinic is located at CHI Memorial Parkway at 4700 Battlefield Parkway, Suite 360, Ringgold, GA 30736. To schedule an appointment at any location, or for more information, call 423-495-2635.