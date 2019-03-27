Alfa Insurance Agent Tyler Williams of Ringgold was recently honored with the 2018 Top Auto Producer Award for Georgia during the company's annual awards ceremony.
Williams also received the David Christenberry Encourager Award, an honor presented to individuals who embody a servant’s heart, strong moral compass and positive attitude.
The ceremony, held Feb. 19 at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre in Montgomery, Ala., recognized Alfa's best agents and managers for their dedicated service and commitment to policyholders.
Williams has served as an Alfa agent since 2008. He represents the company's full line of insurance for auto, home, life and business.