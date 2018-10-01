It's October 1st, which means the summer burn ban has been lifted. However, you still need a permit to burn.
Getting burn permits
Burn permits in the unincorporated areas of Walker County are issued through the Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC). The GFC may be contacted via phone at 1-877-OK2-BURN (877-652-2876). Follow the voice prompts and once complete, a permit number will be issued. Be certain to document this number in case it is requested from you. A burn permit may also be obtained from the GFC website online at http://www.gfc.state.ga.us/online-permits/index.cfm
Be certain to document the permit number because you may be required to supply this information. Burn permits for inside the city limits of Lafayette, Rossville, Chickamauga, and Lookout Mountain are issued by that city.
What can be burn?
Only natural vegetation is permitted to be burned (leaves, limbs and brush).
What size pile can be burned?
No more than one pile 60 feet by 60 feet, or equivalent, may be burned within a 9-acre area at one time. The location of the burning must be at least 1,000 feet from any occupied structure, or lesser distance if approved by the Division.
What is illegal to burn?
It is unlawful to burn man made materials such as tires, shingles, plastics, lumber, household garbage, etc. Permits are issued only for natural vegetative materials. No Large Burns. No land clearing permits will be issued without an Air Curtain Destructor in place per EPD rules.