Catoosa County officials recently recognized Stormwater Inspector Bryant Williams as the county’s STAR Award winner for the quarter.
During the Board of Commissioner’s meeting on Nov. 20, City Manager Alisha Vaughn and Code Enforcement and Stormwater Director James Davis both praised Williams’ contributions to the county.
“This is an award that the board gives quarterly to one employee that the board feels went above and beyond their normal duties,” Vaughn said.
Davis added that Williams is a contributor to the county in numerous ways.
“Bryant comes to work every single day, and he’s always ready to do whatever he can to help the county however he possibly can,” Davis said. “He is always ready and willing to help any way he can, and does it without hesitation.”
One thing that really stuck out about Williams during the past quarter is how much the public appreciated his work
Davis says Williams went out to address a complaint recently, and that after the matter was resolved, the resident emailed the county praising Williams’ for the way he conducted himself and handled the situation.
“Bryant is always looking out for what’s in the best interest of Catoosa County.”