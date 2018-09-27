Dr. Megan Brown says she loves that primary care includes disease prevention as well as disease treatment.
“We can help patients understand their risks and take ownership of their own health, making them partners in treating and preventing disease,” she says.
Brown is the new physician at Hamilton Physician Group-Catoosa Campus, 45 College Park Drive in Ringgold (next to Zaxby’s on Alabama Highway). She specializes in treating the whole family (ages 2 and up).
“I really love the family aspect of primary care,” she says. “It’s great to be able to care for a child and his or her parents and grandparents and to watch those relationships grow over time.”
She grew up in Rock Spring. “I always wanted to come back to this area to provide care because I felt there was a need for more physicians in the area,” Brown says. “This is home for me.”
Brown completed medical school at Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and is board certified in family medicine.
In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and dog. “We like to spend a lot of time outside,” she says.
To schedule an appointment with Brown, call Hamilton Physician Group-Catoosa Campus at 706-965-4060.