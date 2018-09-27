La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Showers likely with possibly some thunder this evening, and then there could be some fog late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Showers likely with possibly some thunder this evening, and then there could be some fog late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible.