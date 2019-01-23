Fort Oglethorpe City Manager Jenny Simpkins and Public Works Director Jeff Long (second from right) spoke to the Kiwanis Club about the upcoming Catoosa County T-SPLOST vote on March 19 and how Fort Oglethorpe will use the money if approved. T-SPLOST is not on motor fuel but a specialized tax for roads. It is an additional one-cent on the sales tax. T-SPLOST is expected to generate $60 million over five years. Fort Oglethorpe would get 20 percent and will do repaving (milling and pavement) and fix and install storm drains. It can also be used on other transportation needs, including sidewalks, bike ways and canoe launches. The Fort Oglethorpe club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant and invites anyone interested in learning more about Kiwanis to contact Club President Dan Nichols (left) at dmnichols1983@gmail.com. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time. Also pictured: Program chair Jeff Epperson (right).
