Jillian Brandenburg was named Gordon Lee High School's STAR student and the Walker County STAR of the year at February’s school board meeting. Jillian chose Janet O'Neal as her STAR teacher, but O’Neal was out of town and couldn't attend the presentation. The award was presented by Glenda Jones, program director of the Walker County Chamber of Commerce.
