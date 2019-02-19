La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Rain likely. Some sleet may mix in early. High 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.