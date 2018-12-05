The Boynton Lions Club and the Ringgold Convention and Visitors Bureau will host Downhome Christmas Movie Night on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Ringgold Depot.
“The Lions Club and CVB are remembering when Catoosans came to town, shopped, enjoyed a meal, and saw Hollywood’s latest heartwarming motion pictures at the Ringo Theater which served the community beginning in the 1930s,” said Jamie Klementisz, Main Street manager, “The Ringo Theater sat on Nashville Street near the Ringgold Depot and the building was destroyed by fire in the 1970s. Our classic theater venue now lives on in the historic surroundings of the Ringgold Depot.”
Three-time Oscar nominee “The Polar Express” starring Tom Hanks is this year's family Christmas feature. In the film, on Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.
“The funds donated at events such as this one helps us serve Catoosans throughout the year,” said Boynton Lions Club President Tom Rector. “The gift of sight means so much and for about $100, thanks to our local optometrist partner we can help someone see well again.”
Helping to reach that goal are event partners including Blackwell Automotive, Boynton United Methodist Church, FirstBank of Ringgold, Grocery Outlet of Ringgold, Dennis Mason Construction, Dr. Denise Shepard and NGEMC Members Operation Round Up, he said.
“I know we all have many things on our mind and our available cash is being pulled in many directions this time of year,” Franks said. “I hope folks will consider though that we have people in need right here in Catoosa County who need one basic element which can help them improve their lives and that of their families by just being able to read more clearly, drive more safely, and enjoy what is around them with greater clarity. You can change one person’s life. Help us give the gift of sight.”
The event is free and children 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Donations are welcome. Old glasses will be received for recycling. Movie concessions will be available.
For more information, e-mail rfrankscatoosa@gmail.com or call Jamie Klementisz, Ringgold Main Street manager, at 706-935-3061.