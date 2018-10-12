BoyntonLionsGlasses

The Boynton Lions Club of Ringgold recently forwarded more than 343 pairs of glasses to the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation for preparation for use by new users around the world. The glasses were donated by Catoosa County residents and dropped off at locations such as Boynton and Ringgold United Methodist churches, Catoosa County Library, and Walter Jackson Chevrolet. “Like” the Boynton Lions Club of Ringgold on Facebook. The club meets the second Tuesday of each month at Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall at 6:30 p.m. From left: Lion Randall Franks, Lion President Tom Rector, Lions Ann Orr, Wanda Harwood and Randy Walworth. / Lion Donna Calhoun

