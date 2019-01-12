BoyntonLionsGrant

From left: North Georgia EMC Administrative Coordinator Charles Durden, Randy W2alworth, Wanda Harwood, Norman Lansford, Rector, Randall Franks, NGEMC Foundation Trustee Shay Love and Ray Nelms.

Boynton Lions Club of Ringgold receives the North Georgia Electric Membership Corporation Foundation Round Up Grant for $1,000 to be used for its vision and youth projects at Walter Jackson Chevrolet in Ringgold. “This is an amazing opportunity for us to help Catoosans improve their vision and encourage community youth through our patriotic and leadership programs,” said Lion President Tom Rector.  

