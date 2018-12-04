Boynton United Methodist Church and Boynton Baptist Church will host Christmas at the Farm on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. at Willow Tree Farms, 607 Post Oak Road, in Ringgold, Ga.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our churches to come together and share the love of Christ with all the community who desire to experience the love which is Christmas,” said BUMC Pastor Randy Walworth. “We have all types of special activities planned for the whole family.”
The event includes Santa, a hayride, children's activities, live music, a message, a petting zoo, a firepit, hot beverages and snacks.
Admission is free, however, canned food donations for Christ Chapel Share and Care Mission, or cleaning supplies for the Family Crisis Center are welcome, he said.
For more information, call (706) 866-2626 or 952-1551 or visit www.boyntonumc.org or www.boyntonbaptist.com.