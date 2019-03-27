American Post 339 LaFayette will be hosting a Blood Drive on Tuesday, April 2, outside the LaFayette-Walker County Library at 305 S Duke Street in LaFayette between 2:30 and 5 p.m. All donors 18 and older will be entered to win 2 lower level Braves tickets, and all donors will receive a Blood Assurance “Spring Break Donor” T-shirt. Go to www.bloodassurance.org/post339 or call 800-962-9628 (ie Text BAGive#444999) to schedule a time convenient for you.
