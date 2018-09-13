Blood Assurance, which has an office in Fort Oglethorpe, is sending blood to the Carolinas in anticipation of Hurricane Florence.
The blood is being sent to the Carolina region to help mitigate any disruption to blood collections in the area due to the impact of Hurricane Florence.
Healthcare facilities in the Blood Assurance service area are also taking on patients from areas affected by the hurricane, which means usage may increase while they are here.
“At Blood Assurance, it is believed that blood is not the possession of those who collected it, but an important resource that must be shared in times of need,” said J.B. Gaskins, president and CEO of Blood Assurance. “We will always do our part to help others when we are able, and we are only able to do so because of our generous donors. We ask that they come in to donate not only to help us help the patients in hurricane-affected areas, but also our community patients and patients transferred here from the affected areas.”
Blood Assurance is continuing to communicate with the blood suppli-ers in the storm zone and will continue to help if needed. Blood usage and supplies are also being monitored locally to ensure all the hospitals in the Blood Assurance service area have what they need.
At this time, Blood Assurance is asking O-negative, A-negative, B-negative and O-positive donors to give whole blood. If you are not one of those blood types, plasma and platelet donations are also needed and just as important.
Contact your local Blood Assurance if you are interested in donating plasma or platelets. If you are interested in donating whole blood or would like to schedule an appointment for a whole blood donation, please call 800.962.0628 or visit www.bloodassurance.org
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 and 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
About Blood Assurance
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving 51 counties and more than 75 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia. Over 540 volunteer blood donors are needed every day in order to adequately supply these hospitals. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council, and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need. Blood Assurance is based in Chattanooga, Tenn.