Blood Assurance, which has an donor center in Fort Oglethorpe, is in critical need of blood donations. There is currently a blood shortage and a recent trauma has further exhausted the blood supply. Blood Assurance is asking all its communities to please come out and donate blood.
There was a trauma at one of our hospitals last week that used most of our A+. We really need the community's help. We have been in urgent need for 2 weeks and have had several high usage patients. We are in need of A+, A-, B+, B-, O-, O+, and AB- donors NOW! We need your help. Please come see us and help us spread the word by sharing.
“We are experiencing a critical need at this time,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “We always see higher usage on New Year’s Eve and that combined with that trauma and low donor turnout has led to a serious blood shortage.”
Each donation of blood contains plasma, red blood cells and platelets that can be used to save up to three lives. Patients undergoing surgery, receiving cancer treatment or organ transplants rely on donated blood, in addition to the unexpected traumas seen at hospitals on a daily basis. All blood used at hospitals is given by volunteer donors only.
“Because we are in critical need, we are asking healthy donors to please come replenish the supply,” said Jay Baumgardner, director of community relations at Blood Assurance. “If you are able to donate, we ask that you take 30 minutes out of your day to save lives in your community.”
The Fort Oglethorpe Blood Assurance donation center is at 2720 Lafayette Road, next to Sear's Shoe Store near the Battlefield Entrance. Hours for donations are Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. The local center's phone number is (706) 861-5983.