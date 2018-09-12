Magnolia Kyle Williams birth

Magnolia Kyle Williams / Contributed

Magnolia Kyle Williams was born Aug 24, 2018, and weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce. She is the daughter of Ethan and Brittany Williams. Ethan is a Ringgold High School alumni, and Brittany is a Ridgeland High school alumni. Magnolia’s grandparents are Kenny and Lisa Williams of Ringgold, John and Lea Brock of Rossville, and Warren Carter of Ooltewah, Tenn. / Contributed