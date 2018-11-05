Georgia District 1 State Representative Colton Moore is on the campaign trail – in a giant dump truck decked out with American and Georgia flags and huge red, white and blue signs urging people to vote for Republican Brian Kemp for governor.
Moore says he’s spending Monday driving all around Catoosa, Walker and Dade counties. On election day, he’ll be heading to Buckhead in Atlanta. “In the evening, I’ll drive to Athens for Kemp’s victory party,” says Moore.
Moore says the truck idea was born of Kemp’s comment in a commercial that he drove a big truck so he could collect criminal illegals himself and deliver them out of the country.