Walker County Government is now accepting sealed bids to resurface multiple roads in 2019.
The work involves more than 23 miles of patching, asphalt overlay with tack coat, leveling and striping along Peavine Road, East Long Hollow, Ringgold Road, Five Points Road and Five Points Spur, Osburn Road and Osburn Court, South Dicks Creek Road, South Burnt Mill Road, Dry Valley Road, West Schmitt Road, Glass Mill Road and Jones Road.
Specifications for Walker County Local Maintenance Asphalt Resurfacing Project 2019-1 are available for download on the county’s website or at the Commissioner’s Office (101 S Duke Street, LaFayette, GA) between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Sealed bids will be accepted until 3:45 p.m. on March 21, 2019 at the Commissioner’s Office. Bids will be opened at the Commissioner’s Office (101 S Duke Street, LaFayette, GA) at 4:00 p.m. on March 21, 2019.
Contract will be awarded at the Commissioner’s regular meeting at 6:00 p.m. on March 28, 2019. The meeting will be held in the Walker County Courthouse Annex III, 201 South Main Street, LaFayette, GA. Walker County reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
Roads scheduled for repaving
Peavine Road -- Beginning at the Walker/Catoosa line to Kay Conley Road, 2.95 miles
East Long Hollow Road -- Beginning at Peavine Road to Long Hollow Road, 0.70 miles
Ringgold Road -- Beginning at Round Pound Road to Lake Howard Road, 3.10 miles AND from Veeler Road to state route 95.
Five Points Road -- Beginning at state route 341 to Lee-Gordon Mill Road, 0.80 miles
Five Points spur -- Beginning at state route 341 to dead end, 0.20 miles
Osburn Road -- Beginning at Five Points Road to Hwy 27, 1.82 miles
Osburn Court -- Beginning at Osburn Road to dead end, 0.20 miles
South Dicks Creek Road -- Beginning at Richardson Road to state route 136, 6.05 miles
South Burnt Mill Road -- Beginning at Stanfield Drive to state route 193, 2.24 miles
Dry Valley Road -- Beginning at Happy Valley Road to West Schmitt Road, 2.79 miles
West Schmitt Road -- Beginning at Dry Valley Road to South Burnt Mill Road, 0.45 miles
Glass Mill Road -- Beginning at Old LaFayette Road to Old Bethel Road, 1.10 miles
Jones Road -- Beginning at Hwy 27 to Center Grove Road, 1.05 miles