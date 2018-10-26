At Rock Spring Elementary School, students get to ring the bell when they accomplish personal academic goals. Recently, first-grader J.B. Johnson makes his clang and third-graders Bristol Ray and Katie Everett signal their success. Mrs. Oliver's and Mrs. Sandford's pre-kindergarten students got to knock out their goals of learning letters and numbers, as well. From left: Lilly Henderson, Nicholas Watkins, Paisley Vice, Julia Mulkey, Ryland Cornejo and Lauren Jones. / Contributed

