Why should the kids have all the LEGO building fun? The 6th Cavalry Museum is partnering with Bricks For Kidz to host the area’s first-ever, grown-ups only LEGO night, Friday, April 13, from 7-10 pm.
Special motorized tech kits and model plans designed by architects and engineers will challenge all LEGO builders providing fun for the young-at-heart to enjoy. "Several people have asked about an Adult LEGO night and we listened," said Chris McKeever, museum director. "We wanted to offer a fun night out for adults only that would appeal to those who might not otherwise think to visit the museum." In addition to all the LEGO fun, guests can tour the museum, enjoy appetizers, contests and win door prizes.
The evening is for those 21-years and older and allows guest to bring the adult beverage of their choice to enjoy while building. The cost is $30/person or $50 per couple. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the museum. To learn more about the event or the 6th Cavalry Museum visit 6thcavalrymuseum.org. You must register for the class. Registration is done online at www.bricks4kidz.com/tennessee-chattanooga-ooltewah.