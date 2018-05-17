What better place for a shop called “Battlefield Outdoors: Bike, Hike, Paddle” than Lafayette Road in Fort Oglethorpe, just outside Chickamauga Battlefield with its miles of bike trails and just around the corner from a canoe/kayak launch?
Battlefield Outdoors celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, May 5. Owner David Bridges says he wants his business to become an integral part of the community. To that end, he offers free community bike rides through Chickamauga Battlefield and around town. Anyone without a bike can rent one from Bridges’ shop for just $5 – or they can rent a cool electric bike for $10.
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Battlefield Outdoors rents, sells and services all manner of bikes for the serious and leisure rider. Their full-service bicycle repair shop is staffed by a Barnett Institute mechanic. Shoppers will find a wide variety of biking accessories in the shop, along with expert staff to help them navigate their many options.
The shop, located next to Park Place Restaurant, also sells equipment and accessories for paddle sports. They rent and sell kayaks and offer kayak shuttle services to four put-in/take-out locations, including the one on Battlefield Parkway.
Even if you don’t bike, hike or paddle, the shop is worth a visit just to see what you’re missing out on and maybe whet your appetite.
Battlefield Outdoors is located at 2871 Lafayette Road. They’re open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can reach them at 706-841-0040 or visit them on Facebook: facebook.com/battlefieldbicycles.