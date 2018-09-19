Sept. 19, 1863 – The battle begins
Fighting began early on the morning of September 19th, and continued all day with the Confederates eventually pushing the union lines back to the LaFayette Road. Though pushed back, the Union lines did not break. Action on the 19th included a rare night attack as Major General Patrick Cleburne attacked the Union right in the evening in fighting that went on until after dark. The Federals were in no position to attack when fighting resumed in the morning, so overnight Rosecrans prepared for defense.
The Rock of Chickamauga
Major General George H. Thomas was a Virginia born West Point graduate who had stayed loyal to the Union, a choice that estranged him from his family. Thomas quietly got the job done and did not engage in self promotion like so many other generals. He also doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves for his fighting ability and contributions to the eventual Union victory. For his stubborn resistance in holding the line on Snodgrass Hill, Thomas earned the nickname The Rock of Chickamauga. In October, Thomas was named commander of the Army of the Cumberland, replacing Rosecrans.
Eli Lilly and Ambrose Bierce
Two Indiana officers who were at Chickamauga went on to become fa-mous in other fields after the war. Captain Eli Lilly of the 18th Indiana Battery founded pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company. Lieutenant Ambrose Bierce of the 9th Indiana Infantry became a reporter and author. Among other things, he wrote several short stories about the Civil War, including one called “Chickamauga”.
James A. Garfield
Rosecrans’ Chief of Staff was Brigadier General James A. Garfield, who would be elected the 20th President of the United States in 1880. Gar-field survived the battle unscathed, but was the second U.S. president assassinated. He was shot by a deranged office seeker named Charles Guiteau at a Washington train station on July 2nd, 1881, just four months after his inauguration. Among those present at the train station were some of Garfield’s cabinet members including his Secretary of War, Robert Todd Lincoln, son of Abraham Lincoln.
Garfield lingered for two and half months, with the unsanitary and misguided medical practices of the day contributing to his eventual death. He died on September 19th, 1881, the 18th anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga.
Benjamin Hardin Helm
Among those killed at Chickamauga was Confederate Brigadier General Benjamin Hardin Helm. Helm was shot while leading his troops on September 20th, and died the next day. Helm left behind a widow, Emilie Todd Helm, who was the sister of Mary Todd Lincoln. At the beginning of the war, President Lincoln offered his brother in law an officer’s commission in the Union Army, but Helm, a native Kentuckian, opted to go with the Confederacy.