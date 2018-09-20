The Battle of Chickamauga had began in earnest the previous day. While fighting had been heavy, neither side had gained an advantage. But with the arrival of native Georgian James Longstreet and his corps, Confederate General Braxton Bragg planned a new attack on this day. He ordered the right wing of his army to attack the Union left at dawn, in hopes of driving them away from Chattanooga. But because of miscommunication, the attack did not begin for hours later. A small group of Confederates did briefly break through the Union lines, but were quickly driven back by reinforcements.
At around 11:00 A.M., Union General William Rosecrans made a disastrous mistake; he incorrectly believed there was a gap in the Union center, and ordered a division from the right to move north and plug the non-existent gap. The movement created a real gap, where Longstreet led a Confederate charge that routed half the Union army, including Rosecrans, sending them fleeing back toward Chattanooga. Union General George H. Thomas, in command of the other half of the Union army, quickly reorganized them into a defensive position along a small ridge called Snodgrass Hill. There, the remainder of the Union line held throughout the afternoon, despite repeated assaults from the Confederates.
Rosecrans had received a miscommunication for reinforcements and moved a large part of his force, creating a gap in the entire Union army that was already engaged. Confederate General Longstreet saw this mistake and quickly ordered a charge into the gap, routing the Union Army. Longstreet’s attack created paralyzing confusion in the Union ranks, including Rosecrans himself, who was driven from the field with a third of his force.
The Army fled back to Chattanooga and only General Thomas’ forces remained to hold off the Confederate advance. Thomas took began consolidating forces on Horseshoe Ridge and Snodgrass Hill where the Federals repeatedly fought off the Rebels’ determined assaults. He secured a hilltop near a small clearing in the forest adjacent to the Snodgrass family farm. He was determined to hold this position and allow the Union Army an orderly retreat.
General Archibald Gracie and Gen. John H. Kelly sent their brigades (2,879 men) charging up the hill to dislodge and route Thomas’ Federals. They stood rock-solid and repelled the Confederate onslaught, killing or wounding 1,054 in the first hour of fighting. This attack did not crest the hill, but the ferocity of it woke up their fellow Southerners. Polk and Forrest could not stand to simply watch and decided to join in the fight, hurling their divisions against Thomas’ north-south line. Thomas was getting hit from all directions with only one advantage; they were firing downhill rather than uphill.
The battle caused an almost constant sheet of flames, on-lookers reported. One Ohio regiment of 535 men fired nearly 45,000 rounds of ammunition during the fight. Thomas’ Federals were running dangerously low on ammo. The Northerners picked over the dead and dying to find rounds for their rifles—the Rebels kept coming in waves. By now the ordnance train was long gone and Rosecrans was having a stiff drink back in Chattanooga trying to figure out how to blame someone else for his catastrophic mistake. As the ammunition dwindled, they heard Thomas shout, “Use your bayonets”!
He sat squarely upon his horse, head held high as bullets snipped off the leaves of the trees above him. General Longstreet later said, “We must have charged that damn hill twenty-five times that day”. As Confederates would reach the summit in a desperate surge and prepare to dig in, rifles and heavy guns filled their ranks. The woods caught fire making matters worse, but the Rebs would not give up the fight.
Finally, around four o’clock General Garfield showed up with a communication from Rosecrans advising Thomas to move to the rear. Thomas argued that he should wait until nightfall to use the cover of darkness. During a lull in the fighting when darkness was nearing, the overcast skies from the fighting of the day dulled the sun and the Federals pulled back into Chattanooga.
After nightfall, Thomas led the remainder of the Union forces as they began an orderly retreat back to Chattanooga. For his exploits on this day, Thomas earned the nickname “Rock of Chickamauga.” One Federal soldier said the retreat brought about a sound more horrid than the Rebel Yell: “the Southerners started whooping and hollering up a storm”. The Confederates had won the battle that would thereafter be know as the, “South’s Gettysburg”.
