After quite a bit of shuffling following appeals of the power rankings numbers, the public and private school state playoff brackets have officially been posted for Class 1A.
Gordon Lee, as expected, had the highest power ranking among non-region champions and will be the No. 4 seed for the tournament, which begins on Thursday. The Trojans, as one of the top eight seeds, will have a first-round bye and will host the second round, which starts on May 3.
Region champions earned automatic bids and were placed in the brackets first, followed by wild card (non-region champions) teams in order of power rankings. The power rankings were released on Sunday and teams had until 12 noon on Monday to appeal their numbers.
Gordon Lee will host the winner of the first-round (three-game) series between No. 13 Clinch County and No. 20 Seminole County.
The other part of the Trojans’ quadrant of the bracket will see No. 5 Charlton County awaiting the winner of the series between No. 12 Taylor County and No. 21 Manchester.
Higher-seeded teams will host each series through the semifinals. Like last year, the state finals will be played at neutral locations.
Bowdon made the 24-team field as the No. 8 seed and earned a first-round bye, while Trion is seeded No. 15 and will host No. 18 Hawkinsville in the first round with the winner having to travel to No. 2 Irwin County.
Two-time defending state champion Schley County is the No. 1 seed for the public school division.