Walker County Steve Wilson said Monday there were no new developments in the joint investigation of Jim Barrett, president of the Walker County Association of Educators, a social studies teacher at Saddle Ridge Middle school in Rock Spring, and a frequent critic of the School Board and Superintendent Damon Raines, by the Sheriff's Office and Ft. Oglethorpe police.
Sheriff Wilson said, "The investigation is ongoing. I anticipate more facts to be known within a week (hopefully)." He repeated that he could not comment on the specifics of the investigation.
Wilson said last week that his department received a tip that required it to investigate Barrett. A Walker County magistrate then issued a search warrant to search Barrett's property on campus, including his classroom and vehicle. Wilson said investigators informed the school's principal, as well as central office staff and members of the school board, before conducting the search of Barrett's classroom and vehicle on campus.
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department investigators also searched Barrett's home. Neither department has filed charges, and the sheriff declined to say what specifically investigators were looking for last week.
Superintendent Raines said Friday, Nov. 23, that “this investigation is being handled by detectives from Fort Oglethorpe City Police Department and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. Walker County Schools will continue to cooperate with both agencies as this is a law enforcement issue at this time.”