Our community is stronger when we have strong public schools, and leadership of those schools which welcome public feedback and participation in a publicly school system. Unfortunately, Walker County Schools have been, for way too long, managed by a school board and administration which has completely shut out taxpayers and employees from exercising their desire and their right to address the Board of Education on matters they feel are important to discuss. The Superintendent has told the public that because there is no public speaking policy in place, the Board cannot allow anyone to speak. The Board of Education has been told by the administration, again told to the public, that even listening to parents in a public forum could get them (the Board) in trouble for violating a policy of no policy. Further, that recent matters concerning Fairyland Elementary pertain to “day-to-day operations” and are not the purview of the Board and therefore, the Board cannot hear them.
Any citizen should be able to address the Board on any matter. Every federal decision in our recent lawsuit, on that rationale, slammed any and all attempts by this administration to curtail or stop this through acts of “viewpoint discrimination”. Viewpoint discrimination simply says that if you do not like what you think someone is going to say, you deny them the right to say it. The issues from Fairyland, or anywhere else in Walker County, may be under the purview of the Superintendent, but the citizenry, under the US Constitution, still has a right to address the publicly elected school board. That the board has been threatened with actions for contemplating that speaking is as ludicrous and unethical as any I have witnessed.
At some point, the Board of Education must take ownership of these public participation denials. There is no more need to study anything on a public speaking policy. They have been provided several models from neighboring districts that are constitutionally sound. But just in case they are still looking for one that cannot be challenged, try this. Citizens wishing to speak at the Board of Education Meeting must sign in and they will be allowed to speak. Yes, you can set a three or five minute time limit, but it is not difficult, and the reasoning telling us otherwise is shameful.
The Walker County Association of Educators has once again asked to speak at the November Board Meeting, only to be told that a policy will not be in place by that time and that the board is working on one. To their credit, one Board member, Mrs. Karen Stoker, has been a tireless champion for transparency, listening, response, and accountability. Her efforts have not gone unnoticed or appreciated. Perhaps her decades as a fantastic public school teacher in Walker County account for her shining work as a Board member. But she is just one of five members.
This latest response to our request to speak is just further justification for an outraged public, tired of an administration and Board that has missed the public’s roar. Namely, a government that remembers the people are its master is a good and needed thing. And that the Board of Education supervises the administration, not the other way around, is critical to remember. This latest excuse is again too late and simply unacceptable. The public will demand better accountability of this administration and this tax-supported Board of Education. Our parents and teachers deserve better leadership and our kids deserve a much better civics lesson.
Jim Barrett is a Walker County educator and president of the Walker County Association of Educators. He can be reached by email at gaebarrett@email.com.