If you’re the bargain-hunting, auction-loving type, here’s a great opportunity.
On Sept. 20, tune in to Night Talk with Judy on UCTV, 9-11 p.m. The Fort Oglethorpe Bark City Committee — the group that is raising funds to build a dog park in the city — will be auctioning off an exciting list of donated items.
“We have a really dedicated committee,” says Fort Oglethorpe City Manager Jennifer Simpkins. “They’ve done a great job finding donations for the auction, and the donations are still coming in.”
So what might you bid on? How about a $25 gift certificate to Farm to Fork in Ringgold or dinner for four at Armando’s in East Ridge, Tenn.? Or two VIP seats at the James Rogers Home for the Holidays concert at The Colonnade in December or an overnight stay at Springhill Suites/Marriott in Ringgold? You can also bid on a $30 gift certificate to Nail Art, an LFO Swag Basket, a personalized dog portrait by Durinda Cheek or a one-hour photo shoot by Finding Fox Creative. Petsense, Tractor Supply and Petco are also donating auction items and the donations are still rolling in.
Simpkins says that if you’re a business and would like to donate an item for the auction, your gift will be deeply appreciated. You can contact her at 423-680-0194.
Some donations are things that cannot be auctioned off. Simpkins says the largest donation the group has received thus far is $3,600 worth of surveying and engineering services by Philip Schofield of CTI to help minimize water on the site of the dog park.
Yet another fundraiser will be held on the patio of Buffalo Wild Wings in Fort Oglethorpe — Yappy Hours, from 3-7 p.m. on Sept. 29. And you can bring your dog! Anyone needing more information about this event can contact Sharon Klein at 706-264-2040.
Groundbreaking for the dog park is planned for Oct. 27 and will feature a fundraising concert by Confederate Railroad.
The Bark City Committee meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at city hall in Fort Oglethorpe (unless otherwise specified). The next meeting is Sept. 18. All meetings are open to the public.