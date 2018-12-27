During the recent Thanksgiving holiday break, students of Walker County enjoyed a week off from school to spend time with their families. Sadly, over the course of that break, several items were stolen from the outdoor forest classrooms of Gilbert Elementary School. As students and staff returned from the break, they quickly discovered that many of their learning resources were gone. However, parents and several members of the Lafayette community reached out to help replace these items without hesitation. One of those community groups showing extreme generosity was The Bank of Lafayette. Their donation of $600.00 to Gilbert Elementary School’s forest classrooms will make it possible to give back to the kindergarten and first grade students the resources that they need to engage in effective and meaningful outdoor learning.
