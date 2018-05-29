Organizers at the 1890s Day Jamboree Old Time Fiddlers Convention welcomed close to 100 contestants, including fiddlers, guitarists, mandolinists, bands, banjo players, and cloggers from five states across the south to Ringgold on Saturday, May 26.
Instrumentalists struck a chord as dancers twirled into the hearts of audiences at the 42nd annual 1890s Days Jamboree as they cheered dozens of musicians on to victory to win nearly $7,000 in prize money sponsored by the Walter Jackson Chevrolet stage at the historic Catoosa County Courthouse.
“We marked our thirteenth contest this year with some outstanding competitors,” said contest organizer Lewis Taylor. “Our volunteers outdid themselves in making this a great experience for competitors of all ages. Without them, our high-caliber judges, and our sponsors, none of this would be possible.”
Taylor is a champion harmonica player, winning titles in several states and numerous contests.
Tyler Andal of Nashville won the Randall Franks Trophy at the 1890s Day Jamboree. Andal also won the 22-50 age category for the chance to compete for the trophy. In the fiddle off, she faced Marcia Denton of Murfreesboro, Tenn., winner of the 51 and up category, who won fourth, Ivy Phillips of Chapmansboro, Tenn. from 16-21 category, who placed second, and Benjamin Lin of Lexington, Ky. winner of the 11-15 category, who placed third.
The top prize is named in honor of Appalachian Ambassador of the Fiddle Randall Franks, “Officer Randy Goode” from TV’s “In the Heat of the Night.” He encouraged the top four competitors in their bid to win the Randall Franks Trophy and the $750 prize. He presented the winners on the main stage with Taylor.
Once holding the title of Georgia State Bluegrass Champion, the International Bluegrass Music Museum Bluegrass Legend and Independent Country Music Hall of Fame inductee is a former member of Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys, Jim and Jesse’s Virginia Boys and numerous other groups who as a guest star often shares his talents for the Grand Ole Opry. For a decade Franks served as celebrity host of the Grand Master Fiddler Championship, now at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville each year. For more information, visit randallfranks.com.
“The talent exhibited by these musicians shares the future hope of the continuation our fiddle heritage. We have watched many grow up on our stage and so many are now competing at an international level,” Franks said. “We are blessed the 1890s Day Jamboree committee strives to keep the tradition of the fiddle contests a vital part of the American musical fabric.”
Main Stage Explosion won the team dance competition, Main Stage Revolution took second place, Main Stage Treble Makers won third, all from Springfield, Tenn.
In the bluegrass band competition, Slim Chance of Murfreesboro, Tenn. won first place, Main Stage of Greenbrier, Tenn. took second, and Gary Woody Band of Dalton, Ga. and received third.
Tyler Andal of Nashville, Tenn. won guitar, banjo and mandolin contests and third in 21-30 dance. Rob Pearcy of Smyrna, Tenn. took third in the mandolin and guitar competitions, fourth in fiddle, and received back up guitarist award. Ivy Phillips of Chapmansboro, Tenn. won second in mandolin, guitar, and third in banjo.
Other individual dancers took home awards in several categories.
Treble Chunn of Greenbrier, Tenn., Macy Shelton of Coker, Ala., Amelia Brown of Springfield, Tenn. won first through third in the 10 and under dance.
Meredith Hudson of Gordo, Ala., Corynne Meadows of Goodlettsville, Tenn., Gracie Parrish of Pleasant View, Tenn. took the top three positions in 11-20 dance.
Joshua Hudgins of Dalton, Ga. won first in 21-30 dance.
Cheryl Chunn of Greenbrier, Tenn. won first, Sherry Borski of Gallatin, Tenn. won second, and Cassie Cornish took third in the 31-up dance.
The next 1890s Day Jamboree Old Time Fiddlers Convention will be Memorial Day weekend Saturday 2019 in Ringgold, Ga. For more information, visit www.cityofringgoldga.com, or www.1890sDay.com or like the event on Facebook.
2018 1890s Day Jamboree Old Time Fiddle Convention winners
Fiddlers
Randall Franks Trophy Fiddle Off
Tyler Andal – Nashville, Tenn.
Ivy Phillips – Chapmansboro, Tenn.
Benjamin Lin – Lexington, Ky.
Marcia Denton – Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Ages 10 and under
Liam Bruhen – Woodstock, Ala.
Loki Bunn – Nashville, Tenn.
Macy Shelton – Coker, Ala.
Ages 11-15
Benjamin Lin – Lexington, Ky.
David Lin – Lexington, Ky.
Meredith Hudson – Gordo, Ala.
Lexi Johnson – LaVergne, Tenn.
Ages 16-21
Ivy Phillips – Chapmansboro, Tenn.
Andrew Lin – Lexington, Ky.
Matthew Lin – Lexington, Ky.
Ages 22-50
Tyler Andal – Nashville, Tenn.
Gail Johnson – LaVergne, Tenn.
Clyde Parrish – Pleasant View, Tenn.
Ages 51 and up
Marcia Denton – Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Mack Snoderly – Clyde, N.C.
Gary Woody – Dalton, Ga.
Rob Pearcy – Smyrna, Tenn.
Bluegrass band
Slim Chance – Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Main Stage – Greenbrier, Tenn.
Gary Woody Band – Dalton, Ga.
Guitarists
Tyler Andal – Nashville, Tenn.
Ivy Phillips – Chapmansboro, Tenn.
Rob Pearcy – Smyrna, Tenn.
Best Backup Guitarist:
Rob Pearcy – Smyrna, Tenn.
Mandolinists
Tyler Andal – Nashville, Tenn.
Ivy Phillips – Chapmansboro, Tenn.
Rob Pearcy – Smyrna, Tenn.
Banjo players
Tyler Andal – Nashville, Tenn.
Weston Stewart – Anderson, Ala.
Rob Pearcy – Smyrna, Tenn.
Cloggers
10 and under
Treble Chunn – Greenbrier, Tenn.
Macy Shelton – Coker, Ala.
Amelia Brown – Springfield, Tenn.
Ages 11-20
Meredith Hudson – Gordo, Ala.
Corynne Meadows – Goodlettsville, Tenn.
Gracie Parris – Pleasant View, Tenn.
Ages 21-30
Joshua Hudgins – Dalton, Ga.
Ages 31 and up
Cheryl Chunn – Greenbrier, Tenn.
Sherry Borski – Gallatin, Tenn.
Cassie Cornish – Hendersonville, Tenn.
Clogging team
Main Stage Explosion – Springfield, Tenn.
Main Stage Revolution – Springfield, Tenn.
Main Stage Treble Makers – Springfield, Tenn.