When Bo and Angela Morgan started looking to go into business for themselves, they didn’t know they would end up helping people furnish their homes.
Angela had taught school in Dalton for ten years but wanted to do something closer to her home in Ringgold. Bo had been part of the motorcycle industry for 16 years, first as a racer, then as a manager in motorcycle sales, and he had also worked in construction.
After looking at various opportunities, the Morgans were drawn to the business model of Badcock Furniture & More. “They emphasize family,” says Angela. “We bought the dealership in Fort Oglethorpe but Badcock still provides good support.”
“Let our family help your family make your house a home” is Badcock’s motto. “We want to be a part of our community,” says Angela. “We love helping people find joy in furnishing their homes.”
Angela says one thing that’s different about Badcock is that even people who are struggling financially and have bad credit can usually get credit at the store to buy the furnishings they want or need.
Badcock Furniture & More is located at 1852 Lafayette Road in Fort Oglethorpe, between Auto Zone and Big Lots. It is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The phone number is 706-866-9665.
Something many people may not realize about the store located on Lafayette Road a few doors down from Big Lots is the wide range of what they carry. There’s a good selection of the expected items: living room and dining room furniture, bedroom sets, mattresses, recliners, lamps, area rugs. But many people may not know they can also buy appliances like washers, dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves and grills at Badcock.
And that’s just the beginning. There are entertainments centers, desks, laptops, tablets, TV sets, gaming systems, home theater systems, bookcases and storage units to keep everything organized.
“Guests,” as Badcock likes to refer to its customers, can find vacuum cleaners to keep the insides of their house clean and lawnmowers, weed eaters, trimmers, blowers and tillers to spiffy the outside. There is art for all areas of the home and special décor for children’s rooms, artificial plants, lamps, wall appliques and a big variety of accent furniture, including coffee and end tables.
There are fireplaces, décor-enhancing space heaters and window unit air-conditioners to improve the air and comforter and quilt sets, mattress covers, pillows and throws to improve the family’s sleep.
The Morgans invite the community to tour their store and envision new ways to make their houses into homes.