Award-winning theatre company Back Alley Productions will bring its take of the John Steinbeck classic “Of Mice and Men” to life on stage at the Mars Theatre in LaFayette, Ga.
“Of Mice and Men” details the lonely struggle of two migrant workers, George and Lennie, during the Great Depression who share a dream of being free to operate their own farm. In California, George has to look out for Lennie when they find temporary work on a ranch. Lennie’s mental disability makes him childlike, unaware of other's less-than-noble motivations, and naive to his own brutal strength.
“‘Of Mice and Men’ is a painful but important story about dreams,” Director Keegan Westra said. “Regardless of how close dream appears to be, sometimes they’re a mirage. John Steinbeck is a master at story-telling and showing the flaws in humanity. The characters in this show are brutally authentic. Nobody is wholly good or bad, and that shows through in this story.”
Things seem to be quiet and sensible on the ranch, until a insecure and angry man named Curley, the ranch boss' son, quickly takes a disliking to Lennie, in part because Lennie is bigger and stronger, which sets off a course of events that shakes the ranch, and forces everyone to examine their own prejudices towards the others.
“This show displays what it was like to be an outsider, whether it's the mental health of Lenny, the color of Crooks’ skin, or the being the only female on the ranch,” Westra said. “What shines the brightest however is the bond between George and Lennie -- their relationship is complicated, yet strong. While Lennie is constantly putting George's safety and all-around well-being in jeopardy, George never leaves his side.”
Sensing danger, George and Lennie make friends others on the ranch who can help them raise money to make their dreams come true. But outside forces begin to complicate things, and the men soon realize that their dream of freedom is in jeopardy.
“This story has been near and dear to my heart since I was introduced to it in college,” Westra said. “The relationship between our two leads has been so much fun to explore. George is by far not a perfect caretaker, but there is no doubt that he will do anything it takes to give Lennie a happy ending. From character analysis to the stage, it has been a privilege to bring this show to life with a talented cast and crew,” Westra said.
We're excited to bring Steinbeck's American classic to life on stage, along with his pointed observations about human interaction, the damaging effects of isolation, and the fleetingness of dreams, all set upon the backdrop of one of the most tremulous times in American history. Join us for this profound and poignant show.