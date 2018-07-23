Local and state law enforcement agencies are currently investigating a death case in Ringgold after a woman’s body was found in a creek Sunday morning, July 22.
Catoosa County sheriff’s deputies and Ringgold police officers blocked off portions of South Depot Street Sunday morning and most of the afternoon after the body was found.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk, the body was a 77-year-old Ringgold woman, but her name has not yet been released.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) agents came in to assist with the case on Sunday.
As of now, a definite cause of death has not been determined, but officials believe she most likely drowned.
“Everything indicates an accidental drowning,” Sisk said. “She probably got too close to the water and fell in.”
The body was discovered around 10 a.m. Sunday by a jogger who was out exercising.
Sisk says the jogger stopped by the edge of the water to do some stretching when she noticed the body in the water.
The body has been sent to Atlanta for autopsy, so more details will be released as they are made available.
Sisk says his agency is still trying to contact the woman’s family.
“We’re still not releasing the name because there’s family that still needs to be notified,” Sisk said. “As far as the autopsy goes, we should be getting something back, I hope, within 48 hours.”