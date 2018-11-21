The Christmas in North Georgia Craft Show at the Colonnade in Ringgold on Nov. 17 was a feast for the senses. Craftsmanship at its best was on display as were twinkling lights and savory holiday scents, from cinnamon and flowery wax melts to a mix of smells from homemade foods like cheese straws and pastries.
Last year, Margaret and Lee Parrish took over the annual craft show that was once a Colonnade function. More than 3,000 people walked through the doors to browse and shop the 42 booths this year. “We had nearly double the number of vendors this year over last,” says Margaret Parrish.
The Parrishes are crafters themselves. They create iron yard art and custom iron work for gates, fences, chairs, headboards, tables, shelving, grills and more, as well as handmade candles and wax melts.
“We travel to a lot of craft shows,” says Margaret Parrish. “It’s hard to find a major local show, which is why we decided to do this. Our show is devoted to handcrafted items only and we’re happy it’s already attracting some unique vendors.”
Parrish says they advertised this year’s show by way of social media, fliers and two billboards. “Next year, we’re planning four or five billboards and more ways of reaching people. Some of this year’s vendors have already signed up to come back next year.”
Vendors at this year’s craft show came from the immediate area and from places more distant, like Resaca and Dallas. Some handed out business cards with Facebook and websites and others had only email addresses or phone numbers. There were professionally printed business cards and ones cut out by hand, tech-savvy and old-school crafters.
One thing all the vendors had in common was a hardworking commitment to producing unique and quality products. There were baskets and ornaments intricately woven from pine needles, pottery made of clay its creators dug themselves, signs and outdoor décor made from hardwood found on a crafter’s own property, beautifully carved wood handles on ice cream scoops, pizza cutters and shaving brushes, art, jewelry, stationery, textile arts and much more.
“We’re excited about next year,” says Parrish. “We were able to book the Colonnade for December 7. It will be our third year. We should have even more vendors and more people attending.”
To learn more about Christmas in North Georgia, visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/christmasinnorthgeorgiacraftshow or call 423-309-1871.