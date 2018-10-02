On Saturday, Oct. 27, Cloudland Community Park atop Lookout Mountain will hold its fifth annual Burning Leaf Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Eastern time).
In case of bad weather, the rain date will be Nov. 10 and an announcement will be posted on Cloudland Community Park’s Facebook page and on its website (www.cloudlandcommunity.wix.com/park).
Admission and parking are free. There will be lots of craft vendors, music, food, a costume contest, and a cake sale. The park will have a fire in its fire pit with hot chili for sale, or you can roast your own hot dogs and make your own s’more.
There will be lots of food for sale.
Cloudland Volunteer Fire Department will have Bobby Cavin’s famous barbecue. They will have plates that include a barbecued pulled-pork sandwich, baked beans, potato salad, and a drink for $10. They will also have baked potatoes loaded with barbecued pork.
The park will also be serving lots of delicious things to eat to include, hot dogs (already prepared or you can roast your own over the fire), homemade iron-pot venison chili kept warm on the fire, homemade vegetable soup, cornbread, baked potatoes with chili on top, hot apple cider and hot chocolate, and lots of deserts.
There will be live music with an open mic, so come prepared to sing along. At 1 p.m. (Eastern time) there will be a cake auction and at 2 p.m. (Eastern time) there will be a costume contest. The park will have T-shirts for sale that can be pre-ordered or just buy one when you get to Festival.
Any one interested in being a vendor, volunteer, sponsor, or performer, or would like to pre-order a tee shirt, please contact the park at any of the contact information below. Vendor applications can be found on our Facebook page or website. Come and join the fun!
Contact information
Mail: P.O. Box 277, Menlo GA 30731
Phone: Maggie Johnson at 706-862 3040
Facebook: Cloudland Community Park
Website: www.cloudlandcommunity.wix.com/park