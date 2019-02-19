The Dalton State Theater for Young People from Dalton State College, led by Kim Correll, visited Woodstation Elementary School on Friday, Feb. 1. They presented their show “Animalympics” to students in kindergarten, first, and second grades. The show features different animals competing to win and is loosely based on the tortoise and the hare storyline. It is a funny show that also carries a great message about winning and losing and getting along with others. The cast interacted with the students both during and after their performance. Pictured are Nick Loboda, Madison Hammons, Levi Witt, Mackenzie Mannings, Katie Lanning, Nick Hickman, Elizabeth Crawford, Eric Thomason and Kim Correll.
