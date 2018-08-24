Priority Ambulance has announced that it ranked No. 521 on the Inc Magazine’s 5000 fastest-growing companies in America with 964 percent growth over a three-year period.
Priority far outpaces any other ambulance service on the list. The Priority Ambulance family of companies has a significant concentration in the Georgia market operating under three brands — Central EMS, National EMS and Puckett EMS.
Together, Priority Ambulance is Georgia’s largest private ambulance service, serving 21 counties — including Walker and Catoosa — with 1,100 employees and 150 ambulances. The company’s growth would place it among the top 25 fastest-growing companies in Georgia.
Throughout its national service area, Priority Ambulance serves more than 400,000 patients annually with approximately 2,800 highly trained paramedics and EMTs staffing a fleet of approximately 500 state-of-the-art vehicles with the latest medical equipment and technology.