An aluminum Jon Boat was recently stolen from a Ringgold residence, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred from a home on Murphy Lane near Post Oak Road.
The victim told police his aluminum Jon Boat that is usually propped up against his building was missing when he came home from work on June 25.
The victim stated he last saw the boat the day before, and that it may have been there the morning of the 25th, but that didn’t notice it for sure on his way to work.
The aluminum boat is 11-feet, six-inches in length, and is green in color.
The victim said the boat is valued at approximately $500.
Deputies noticed drag marks on the ground that lead toward a residence on nearby Christopher Lane.
Extra patrol was place in the neighborhood following the incident.
Anyone with information about the theft or the missing boat is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.